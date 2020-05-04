Oklahoma Capitol To Reopen To Public On Limited Basis

By 31 minutes ago
  • State Capitol
    State Capitol
    KWGS News File Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Capitol will reopen to the public on a limited basis this week as the Legislature prepares to return and residents began returning to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall said the public can enter the building starting 10 a.m. Monday after being screened and under social distancing and health safety protocols. 

“Capitol access is being phased in cautiously just like Oklahoma’s reopening is being phased in cautiously,” McCall, an Atoka Republican, said in their joint statement released late Saturday.

Treat, an Oklahoma City Republican, said lawmakers are following the guidance of health officials at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

“Health professionals advised us on the previous access guidelines, and they are advising us on these, as well,” Treat said.

Lawmakers have met just twice since closing the Legislature in mid-March.

On Sunday, the state Health Department reported more than 3,900 confirmed coronavirus cases while the number of deaths was at least 238, unchanged from Saturday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.

Also Friday, Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis said the campus would begin a phased reopening June 1, with plans to hold in-person classes starting in the fall semester.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Tags: 
Oklahoma legislature
oklahoma state capitol
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Oklahoma Lawmakers Limit Capitol Access, Make Other Changes to Deal with COVID-19

By Mar 16, 2020
Serge Melki

After discussions with health officials and rare, bipartisan caucus meetings, Oklahoma lawmakers restrict access to the capitol going forward to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It will just be elected officials, essential capitol staff, credentialed reporters and state employees invited to meetings until further notice, so no pages, no field trips and no visitors in the galleries.

"We are not in a panic, but we are taking this serious to try to make sure that we protect our staff, our members and the public of Oklahoma," said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat.

At Tulsa Church Ravaged By COVID-19, A Return To The Pews

By 44 minutes ago

Metro Pentecostal Church in Tulsa has lost several congregants and at least one pastor to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus currently spreading throughout Oklahoma, the country, and the world. One member spent 31 days on a ventilator. The head pastor fought and recovered from the illness.

Still, on Sunday, it became one of the first churches in Tulsa to reopen for in person worship service following Governor Kevin Stitt's orders to allow houses of worship to begin welcoming back congregations.

U.S. Small Business Administration Speaks With KWGS About The Paycheck Protection Program In Okla.

By May 1, 2020
Google Street View

So far, the federal government has approved $660 billion in funding for small business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. On Thursday, April 30th, Larry Weatherford, Oklahoma district public affairs specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, which administers the program, spoke with KWGS about the program's successes and criticisms, and encouraged any Oklahoma small business owners who haven't yet applied for assistance to do so as soon as possible before funding runs out.