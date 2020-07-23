Oklahoma City Public Schools To Delay Start Of School Year

By 14 minutes ago
  • Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education Chair Paula Lewis (left) and Superintendent Sean McDaniel (right) with student athletes on July 20th.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s largest public school district delayed the start of its school year by three weeks and will have online learning only until at least November in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Education for Oklahoma City Public Schools voted late Tuesday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31. The board also decided to have virtual instruction only for at least the first nine weeks.

“The best education is when we have teachers and students face to face and we want to get there as quickly as we can, but we want to be safe and thoughtful about it,” district Superintendent Sean McDaniel told reporters during a conference call Wednesday.

McDaniel said a recent study revealed as many as 30% of the district’s 45,000 students were without either internet connectivity or computer access, but that the district used federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase 1,500 internet hotspots and will be distributing computers to all of its students.

“We are searching far and wide to make sure kids don’t fall through the cracks,” he said.

McDaniel said a decision on whether to hold some fall sports, including high school football, has not been made.

“What we want to do is look at fall sports independently,” he said.

