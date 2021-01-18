Oklahoma City Schools To Resume Some In-Person Classes

By 9 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City school district is set to resume some in-person classes for the district’s youngest students and those in alternative education, Superintendent Sean McDaniel said Saturday.

Pre-kindergarten through 4th grade students and those in alternative education will begin returning Tuesday for alternating in-person and in-person classes while students in grades 5-12 are scheduled to return on Feb. 1.

The state health department on Saturday reported 3,621 new coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths for totals of 351,665 cases and 2,952 deaths since the pandemic began, leading to some schools going to online classes and others adopting a blend of remote and in-person teaching.

Oklahoma ranked fourth in the nation Saturday in the rate of new cases per capita with 1,448.3 per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state has increased from 2,626 per day on Jan. 1 to 3,922.5 on Friday and the rolling average of deaths rose from 23 deaths per day to 31.7, according to the data.

Tags: 
Public Schools
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Health Experts Say Stitt Misrepresenting Their Research To Justify Push For In-Person Learning

By Jan 14, 2021
American Academy of Pediatrics Oklahoma Chapter

Public health experts and physicians' groups said Thursday that Gov. Kevin Stitt is misrepresenting research to justify his push for all school districts in Oklahoma to offer in-person learning despite the state's severe and dire COVID-19 situation.

TPS Board Pushes In-Person Return Back Two Months

By Jan 15, 2021

Updated Jan. 15, 4:40 p.m.  

Tulsa Public Schools students will not start returning to school later this month as planned.

The TPS Board voted 4–3 in a special meeting Friday to keep students on distance learning until March 22, citing local COVID numbers and a recommendation by Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.

Board members John Croisant, Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall voted against moving back students' return. Members Shawna Keller, Suzanne Schreiber, Jania Wester and Stacey Woolley voted for it.

TPS Official Cautiously Optimistic Teachers, Staff Could Receive First Vaccinations This Month

By Jan 5, 2021
Tulsa Public Schools

A Tulsa Public Schools administrator on Monday said there's tentative reason to hope teachers and other school staff could begin receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

Chief Operations Officer Jorge Robles said at a TPS Board of Education meeting that a lot is still up in the air, but that was floated as a possibility in conversations with Tulsa Health Department officials.