Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Not Happy With Democrats' $3.5T Budget Resolution

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' budget resolution for a $3.5 trillion spending plan, which passed the House of Representatives Tuesday on a party line vote, does not have any fans among Oklahoma's all-Republican House delegation.

"The projects included in this budget are straight out of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign – radical spending on unpopular programs that Americans don’t want. And it’s not paid for!" said Rep. Kevin Hern of the 1st Congressional District in a statement.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin of the 2nd District called the budget framework "nothing more than a blank check for Democrats’ socialist agenda."

Third District Rep. Frank Lucas said, "This is not the fiscal responsibility Oklahomans deserve, and I’ll continue to urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to grasp the real-world consequences of their reckless spending."

Said Rep. Tom Cole of the 4th District: "Considering that inflation is already at its highest level in decades and with mounting crises across the nation and around the world, this behavior is not only disgraceful, it is a disservice to the American people. This fight is far from over as the House will be considering the reconciliation and infrastructure bills later in the fall."

Freshman Rep. Stephanie Bice of the 5th District said, "Passing any or all of these measures will be to the detriment of our country. We cannot continue down this path of uncontrolled spending, continuing to burden future generations with insurmountable debt, and causing irreparable harm to our economy."

NPR reports Democrats expect to have a finished spending bill ready by Oct. 1.