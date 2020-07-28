Oklahoma COVID Surge Continues with Nearly 1,100 New Cases, 13 More Deaths Reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,089 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's total to 33,775.

The state is on track to add more than 20,000 cases to its total this month alone. There have been more than 7,400 new cases in the past seven days.

Tulsa County had 237 of Tuesday's new cases. Its total now stands at 8,177, second to Oklahoma County's 8,274.

The state and Tulsa health departments had resolved a discrepancy in their case counts on Tuesday. The state health department has not clarified why its dashboard showed 28 fewer cases for Tulsa County on Monday.

The state health department reported 13 deaths on Tuesday. None happened in the past 24 hours. Ten were adults 65 or older, and the rest were adults between 50 and 64 years old. COVID-19 has now killed 509 Oklahomans.

Three deaths reported Tuesday were in Tulsa County, which has a total of 93, most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from an all-time high of 1,036 to 947. Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 232 to 235, the third straight day with a new high. Tulsa County's current seven-day average is more than double what it was at the start of the month.

Statewide, 596 people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, 29 fewer reported at the end of last week. Of those hospitalized Monday, 207 were in intensive care units.

The state reported 23% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Monday. The state has stopped reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek on Monday morning told the Tulsa Board of County Commissioners the county had 171 people hospitalized, with 100 in ICU beds. At the time this story was published, the Tulsa Health Department's dashboard showed 169 hospitalizations as of July 24 and a peak of 170 on July 22.

Over the course of the pandemic, 2,987 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 1,111 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday bringing the total to 26,363. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,903 active cases of COVID-19.

Tulsa County had 272 additional residents reported as recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 6,664, leaving the county with 1,420 active cases, a decrease of 38.

Overall, the state's positive test rate rose from 6.4% on Friday to 6.5% on Monday evening. Out of 22,092 tests reported Monday evening, 10.4% were positive.