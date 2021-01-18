Oklahoma Department Of Transportation Expecting $150M From Latest COVID Relief Package

By 3 minutes ago

Credit Wikipedia

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation expects a $150 million dollar boost from the $900 billion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump last month.

The legislation included $10 billion for state departments of transportation. Exact allocations will be determined later this month. ODOT Executive Director and State Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz wants to use Oklahoma's to offset increased spending on winter storm response and spend the money on projects.

"Try to prop up our asset preservation program a little bit with maybe some of the corona relief dollars, and we will also make sure that we go back into the eight-year construction work plan and find projects that are ready to go there and accelerate those projects forward," Gatz told the state transportation commission last week.

The relief funds can be spent on a wide range of expenses and are available until Sept. 30, 2024.

The appropriations bill the latest coronavirus relief package was rolled into also reauthorized the federal water resources program.

"It also will help the [U.S. Army] Corps of Engineers here in Oklahoma access assistance to repair and restore commerce on waterways faster after disasters like the 2019 floods that we experienced that were especially hard-hit in the Tulsa area and also on the navigation system," Gatz said.

Tulsa’s levee system needs both immediate repairs and $150 million to $200 million in new construction. Dredging and repair of the navigation system is underway but is expected to take several years in all.

Tags: 
Transportation
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Transportation Commission Approves New ODOT 8-Year Work Plan

By Dec 7, 2020
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Monday gave the green light to the state transportation department’s latest eight-year construction plan.

The work plan covers federal fiscal years 2021 through 2028.

"That plan has over $6 billion and more than 1,300 critical highway and bridge improvement projects included," said Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz.

Oklahoma's First Public Transit Plan Seeks $4.5B Investment

By Oct 26, 2020

State officials are looking for public feedback on Oklahoma’s first public transit plan through late November.

Oklahoma Transit Authority Executive Director Mark Nestlen said it represents a significant investment to move Oklahoma far up the national rankings, much like the plan to address structurally deficient bridges in the state.

Federal Government's Stopgap Spending Bill Extended Transportation Funding Crucial for Oklahoma

By Oct 5, 2020

President Donald Trump signed a stopgap spending bill last week before going to Walter Reed Medical Center because of COVID-19.

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz told the state’s transportation commission on Monday that’s good news.

"That translates for the department of transportation to the point that we will have federal aid funding through Dec. 11. That will get us out of the starting blocks for federal fiscal year 21 and allow us to continue to make progress," Gatz said.