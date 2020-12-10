Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to Make Additional Lost Wages Assistance Payments

By 4 hours ago

Tens of thousands of Oklahomans receiving federal Lost Wage Assistance benefits through the state may get another payment.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt announced Thursday the agency has received guidance about distributing remaining Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars for the program, which expire at the end of the year.

"And the agency will be making one-time, $400 payments to over 120,000 Oklahomans," Zumwalt said.

The Lost Wages Assistance program sent out $300 payments Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

To qualify for the additional payment, people must have received at least $100 in benefits from any unemployment claim type and certify COVID-19 affected their employment status during the week of Sept. 6 through 12.

Payments will be distributed Dec. 17 through 21.

"I hope this announcement is a bright spot in a year that has brought so many challenges to the people OESC serves," Zumwalt said.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
Unemployment

Related Content

OESC Announces Abrupt End To State Extended Benefits Program

By Dec 7, 2020
Twitter / @OESCnews

This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, to include an additional statement from an OESC spokesperson received after initial publication.

The head of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced Friday an abrupt end to the state extended benefits program, a program introduced in July meant to help unemployed Oklahomans who have exhausted other means of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovery from Coronavirus-Related Job Losses May Be a Slow Process in Oklahoma

By Dec 1, 2020
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

Oklahoma’s recovery from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic may take some time.

Lynn Gray is Economic Research and Analysis Director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. He said during a Tuesday commission meeting the state lost 145,000 jobs from February through April. From May through October, fewer than 68,000 were recovered.

"Now, again, I’m speaking simplistic. They’re not all job to job," Gray said.

Oklahoma Raising Unemployment Taxes for 2021

By Oct 26, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Oklahoma employers will be paying more in unemployment taxes next year.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is raising the rate from a range of 0.01 to 5.5% to a range of 0.03 to 7.5%. OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt told lawmakers during an interim study last week higher rates may not be enough on their own to keep the state’s unemployment trust fund solvent.