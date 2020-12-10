Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to Make Additional Lost Wages Assistance Payments

An audio version of this story

Tens of thousands of Oklahomans receiving federal Lost Wage Assistance benefits through the state may get another payment.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt announced Thursday the agency has received guidance about distributing remaining Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars for the program, which expire at the end of the year.

"And the agency will be making one-time, $400 payments to over 120,000 Oklahomans," Zumwalt said.

The Lost Wages Assistance program sent out $300 payments Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

To qualify for the additional payment, people must have received at least $100 in benefits from any unemployment claim type and certify COVID-19 affected their employment status during the week of Sept. 6 through 12.

Payments will be distributed Dec. 17 through 21.

"I hope this announcement is a bright spot in a year that has brought so many challenges to the people OESC serves," Zumwalt said.