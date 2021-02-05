Oklahoma Geological Survey Records Several Earthquakes Near Enid

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Several earthquakes, including one of magnitude 4.2, one 3.7 magnitude and one 3.5 magnitude, were recorded Friday in northern Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

The quakes were recorded southeast of Enid, about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City. There were reports of the earthquakes being felt in Tulsa.

No injuries or damage were reported, according to Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production, which is being considered as a cause of the tremors, said state seismologist Jake Walter.

“This is an area we were already examining, we’ve also observed some smaller seismicity in the past month, not perceptible to humans,” Walter said. “It’s likely that it’s wastewater disposal related.”

There are about a dozen active disposal wells within a 10 mile radius of the earthquakes, said Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesperson Sarah Terry-Cobo.

Commission regulators have directed producers to close some wells as a result of quakes. Regulators were meeting Friday to discuss the latest tremors, Terry-Cobo said.

The 4.2 magnitude quake was recorded about 11:45 a.m., about 90 minutes after the magnitude 3.7 and 3.5 quakes, in addition to at least six other tremors ranging from 2.0 to 2.7 magnitude.