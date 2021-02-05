Oklahoma Geological Survey Records Several Earthquakes Near Enid

By 40 minutes ago

Credit File photo

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Several earthquakes, including one of magnitude 4.2, one 3.7 magnitude and one 3.5 magnitude, were recorded Friday in northern Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

The quakes were recorded southeast of Enid, about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City. There were reports of the earthquakes being felt in Tulsa.

No injuries or damage were reported, according to Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production, which is being considered as a cause of the tremors, said state seismologist Jake Walter.

“This is an area we were already examining, we’ve also observed some smaller seismicity in the past month, not perceptible to humans,” Walter said. “It’s likely that it’s wastewater disposal related.”

There are about a dozen active disposal wells within a 10 mile radius of the earthquakes, said Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesperson Sarah Terry-Cobo.

Commission regulators have directed producers to close some wells as a result of quakes. Regulators were meeting Friday to discuss the latest tremors, Terry-Cobo said.

The 4.2 magnitude quake was recorded about 11:45 a.m., about 90 minutes after the magnitude 3.7 and 3.5 quakes, in addition to at least six other tremors ranging from 2.0 to 2.7 magnitude.

Tags: 
earthquake
Oklahoma Geological Survey
Oklahoma Corporation Commission
Oil and Gas

Related Content

Fracking and Earthquakes: A Chat with Dr. Brett Carpenter, a Geology Expert at OU

By Oct 25, 2019

If fracking leads to more frequent earthquakes, then why do some states that've experienced widespread fracking (like Oklahoma) have so many more earthquakes than do certain other states (like Ohio) that've also experienced widespread fracking? The answer might be in the "basement," so to speak. Our guest is Dr. Brett Carpenter, an Assistant Professor of Geology and Geophysics at The University of Oklahoma.

3.2-Magnitude Quake Rattles Area On Kansas-Oklahoma Line

By Oct 23, 2020
File photo

PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook an area on the Kansas-Oklahoma line Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor struck at 8:17 p.m. and was centered in a remote area 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Ponca City, Oklahoma, at a depth of almost 5 miles (8 kilometers).

A Kay County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s dispatcher said there were no reports of damage.