Oklahoma Getting another Over-lay Area Code

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has approved a plan to add an area code for 19 central Oklahoma counties, including Oklahoma County.

The commission announced Wednesday that the North American Numbering Plan Administrator will announce the new area code later this month and it will be available beginning in July. Starting in January 2021, callers will have to dial 10 digits that include the area code plus the seven-digit number.

Commission spokesman Matt Skinner said existing phone numbers will not be affected.