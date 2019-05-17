Oklahoma Governor, Legislature in Line for Huge Spending Boosts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House, Senate and governor's office each received huge funding boosts under the state's new spending plan, including a more-than-doubling of the governor's budget.

Budget documents released on Friday show new Gov. Kevin Stitt will receive a $2 million increase, a 121% increase over last year's spending level.

While most state agencies received an average increase of 5%, the Senate budget increased by 25% and the House received a nearly 60% boost.

The general appropriations bill passed the House Friday and is scheduled in the Senate next week.

Stitt spokeswoman Donelle Harder says the increase is to hire more staff and pay many of the governor's cabinet members who are currently working without a salary. Harder says some of the increase is a one-time cost for office furniture.