Oklahoma Has More Registered Voters Going into 2020 Presidential Than It Did in 2016

Statistics from the Oklahoma State Election Board show more voters registered at the start of this presidential election year than the last one.

The state’s official voter registration statistics are counted every Jan. 15, and in 2016, 1,978,807 Oklahomans were registered to vote. This year, 2,090,107 are registered, nearly seven in 10 of the state's adults.

That includes more than 1 million Republicans, 738,000 Democrats and 332,000 independents.

"And although they’re a relatively small number, Libertarians now have more than 11,000 registered voters for the first time in state history," said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

While 2020's total number of voters is up from 2016, it's down from 2,126,897 a year ago.

"Now, these statistics continue a decades-long trend of growth for independents and Republicans as a share of the Oklahoma electorate," Ziriax said.

During the last four years, Republicans’ share of Oklahoma voters grew from around 45% to 48%, while independent registrations increased from 13% to 16%. The proportion of Democrats across the state fell from 42% to 35%.