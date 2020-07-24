Oklahoma High School Fall Sports Planned To Start On Time

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The governing body for high school activities in Oklahoma plans for sports, including football, to start on time in the fall.

“Our plan is to move forward as scheduled with those activities, knowing that before we start competitions, there may have to be a delay, or if we do get started, there can and probably likely will be interruptions where we have to stop for a while and start again.” said Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association executive director David Jackson.

The organization is prepared to adjust as it navigates the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson said Thursday. He said in a worst-case scenario, all sports would be played in the spring and extend into late June. In that case, the OSSAA would stagger the schedule so multi-sport athletes could still play more than one sport.

Jackson said the OSSAA will provide schools with health guidelines, but local districts will create protocols for dealing with positive virus test results and decide whether or not to allow fans at their events. He said he hopes to have fans for state competition, when the OSSAA takes over control of events.

ossaa
Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association
Oklahoma State Board of Education
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

