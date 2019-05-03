Oklahoma House Asks for Review on 4% Cost-of-Living Adjustment for State Retirees

State representatives have their own ideas about giving a cost-of-living increase to Oklahomans receiving state pensions.

Three weeks ago, a Senate committee sent a 2% cost-of-living adjustment off for actuarial analysis as required by law. Thursday, House Republicans revived House Bill 2485, a shell bill, and amended it.

"This will just send to the actuary a 4% cost of living adjustment so we can have those numbers back for next session," said Rep. Avery Frix.

Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd said her party has its sights set on an even higher cost-of-living adjustment.

"Well, obviously, we would have preferred an 8% COLA, but I’m hopeful it will get over to the Senate so we can have a discussion and our caucus can support it over here," Floyd said.

State law limits cost-of-living adjustments to no more than the amount studied, but Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said he was taken by surprise.

"They’re probably just trying to have another vehicle to do a larger COLA if they wish to, but I have not — no one communicated to me on that," Treat said. "I learned about it by staff coming and asking me if I knew about it."

Whatever actuaries approve in their review, lawmakers won’t be able to act on it until next session, delaying a cost-of-living adjustment for members of Oklahoma's six state retirement systems until at least July 2020.