Oklahoma House Speaker Sides With Tribes on Gaming Compact Renewal

Oklahoma tribes have a powerful ally on their side in the argument with Gov. Kevin Stitt over whether gaming compacts expired at the end of 2019.

In an interview with the Tulsa World, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall said he believes the compacts automatically renewed for another 15 years on Jan. 1, as tribes contend.

McCall said Stitt has asked his opinion on the matter.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations have sued Stitt to get a judge’s ruling on the compacts’ renewal or expiration, and the Citizen Potawatomi and Muscogee (Creek) nations have moved to join the lawsuit.

Stitt responded to the lawsuit by asking the judge to declare Class III gaming illegal.