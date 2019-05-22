Oklahoma House Votes Down Bail Reform Bill

The Oklahoma House defeated on Wednesday a bill requiring most people accused of nonviolent crimes to be released on their own recognizance.

Senate Bill 252 was on criminal justice reform advocates’ wish list for the legislative session. Supporters said the bail reform measure would have cut the time people who can’t afford bail stay in jail before trial.

Median stays range from 13 to 183 days, depending on the level of the offense and the county. Rep. Chris Kannady said those stays lead to people losing jobs and housing, potentially setting them up for more time in the system.

"We’re trying to fix a system and give people an opportunity to go home, to take care of their families and to get on the right track. None of that will happen sitting in a jail cell," Kannady said.

The bill failed 45–49, with Republicans split on the measure and Democrats largely in support. Republicans against the bill said it’s unfair to victims and would burden defendants with supervision fees.

Rep. Rande Worthen said he isn’t sure where the proposal even came from.

"I believe a lot of this is pursued by individuals outside of Oklahomans trying to tell Oklahomans how to run their system," Worthen said.

Opponents of SB252 also said it would have cost the state too much money through increased needs for indigent defense and public safety. Fewer jail inmates, however, would mean local savings.

"With an estimated cost savings of about $9 million to counties if this goes through, what kinds of things could counties spend that money on?" said Rep. Forrest Bennett.

"Oh, treatment, opioid addiction, taking care of kids that are in DHS custody, fire and police — all the things that are equally as important to the citizens we represent," Kannady said.

The bill also required judges to consider 11 factors in setting bail in cases where it could be set, and it must not have been higher than necessary to get someone back to court. Bail could still have been denied when a defendant was accused of any one of dozens of violent crimes.