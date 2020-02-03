Oklahoma Lawmaker Again Trying to Put Permitless Carry to a Statewide Vote

An Oklahoma lawmaker is again turning to voters in his mission to have permitless carry laws repealed.

Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe attempted a veto referendum last summer to undo laws allowing most Oklahomans to carry guns without a state license, but volunteers didn’t get enough signatures in the short time they had.

Lowe said proposed State Question 809, which he filed Monday, does not ask for more than repealing permitless carry.

"There’s a lot of misinformation out there that we’re trying to take away guns, but what we’re trying to do is require a permit and training. The previous law that was in place in 2019, that’s all we’re asking for. That’s it," Lowe said.

Backers have a longer window for gathering signatures now with Lowe filing an initiative petition.

"You wouldn’t feel comfortable with your 15- or 16-year-old driving your car with no training and no licensure. Why would we feel comfortable with people carrying weapons that are meant for no reason, no purpose other than to cause murder and mayhem?" said Oklahomans for Safe Communities Director Camille Landry.

Lowe said the state question is not his only strategy to undo permitless carry.

"I have field legislation as well, but if the legislature fails to do their job, we’re going to go to the people in the state of Oklahoma to get the job done," Lowe said.

Lowe said the initiative petition needs 95,000 signatures to make the ballot. Volunteers will have 90 days to get them, pending approval of the proposed state question by the Oklahoma secretary of state.