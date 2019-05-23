Oklahoma Lawmakers Call It a Session, More or Less

Oklahoma lawmakers adjourned Thursday but did not officially close the book on the 2019 session.

The House and Senate approved a resolution saying lawmakers may reconvene at any time before 5 p.m. on May 31 if necessary, but, otherwise, their work is done.

"Members, what we’ve accomplished this year is the body of work from this chamber. I’m very proud of it. We came into this session seeking solutions. I think we found solutions to many things," House Speaker Charles McCall told representatives.

According to the resolution, the legislature will automatically adjourn sine die May 31 at 5 p.m.