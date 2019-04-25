Oklahoma Lawmakers Keep Several Criminal Justice Reform Bills Alive on a Deadline Day

Oklahoma lawmakers kept a number of criminal justice reform bills alive on Thursday, but they did not go to the governor's desk.

Thursday was the final day for measures to pass the opposite chamber this legislative session. Lawmakers were clear in their intentions, telling their colleagues in both the House and Senate they were sending bills to conference.

Senate Bill 252 would cut the use of cash bail. It says bail should not be set higher than necessary to get someone back to court and encourages releasing people on their own recognizance. Supporters say the changes will reduce pretrial detention for poor Oklahomans, who often end up staying in jail for weeks.

Rep. Ben Loring sees an equal protection issue with the bill.

"It appears the main intent of what we’re trying to do is if somebody cannot afford to pay bond, then we’re going to try everything we can to get them out of jail on their own recognizance. Yet, if somebody can pay bond, then we will have them pay bond," Loring said.

House Bill 2218 allows court fines and fees to be waived in some cases. It also tells courts to consider employment status when deciding whether to revoke probation.

Sen. Kay Floyd urged caution, saying lawmakers’ tough-on-crime mandates years ago tied judges’ hands and helped overfill Oklahoma prisons.

"We need to be mindful of that as we move forward and not swing the other way by mandating the courts again and taking away their discretion," Floyd said.

House Bill 1373 could help many former felons get decent jobs. It removes references to "good moral character" and "moral turpitude" in laws governing occupational and professional licenses. Sen. Julie Daniels said the bill sets a more reasonable bar.

"Their offense must substantially relate to the occupation or profession that they seek to enter, or their offense poses a serious threat to those with whom they work and public safety," Daniels said.

The bill also allows people with criminal records to ask licensing authorities whether they would qualify before completing requirements.

Lawmakers also saved House Bill 1269, which would make State Question 780 retroactive. That would make around 1,000 people in prison for felony drug possession eligible for resentencing under misdemeanor guidelines.