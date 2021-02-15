Oklahoma Legislature Not Meeting Monday Because Of Winter Storm

The winter storm dropping snow and plunging the state into subzero temperatures proved too much for the Oklahoma legislature.

Leaders called off all meetings scheduled for Monday by midday Sunday.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City) said after lawmakers adjourned to the call of the chair on Thursday leadership would be monitoring conditions over the weekend.

"Obviously, members travel in from various parts of the state. So, we’ll try to be respectful of the time it takes them to get here," Treat said.

Lawmakers' exact return to the capitol this week remains up in the air. Regardless, the chambers will run afoul of a provision in the state constitution that forbids them for adjourning for more than three days without the other’s consent. Treat said that will be sorted out when weather conditions allow them to return.

"We have, in the past, had a precedent of retroactively approving the House being gone longer than that time and then them doing the same for us," Treat said.

More snow is possible and below-freezing temperatures are forecast through Wednesday. Lawmakers did not give themselves the ability to meet virtually.