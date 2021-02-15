Oklahoma Legislature Not Meeting Monday Because Of Winter Storm

Credit Matt Trotter / KWGS

The winter storm dropping snow and plunging the state into subzero temperatures proved too much for the Oklahoma legislature.

Leaders called off all meetings scheduled for Monday by midday Sunday.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City) said after lawmakers adjourned to the call of the chair on Thursday leadership would be monitoring conditions over the weekend.

"Obviously, members travel in from various parts of the state. So, we’ll try to be respectful of the time it takes them to get here," Treat said.

Lawmakers' exact return to the capitol this week remains up in the air. Regardless, the chambers will run afoul of a provision in the state constitution that forbids them for adjourning for more than three days without the other’s consent. Treat said that will be sorted out when weather conditions allow them to return.

"We have, in the past, had a precedent of retroactively approving the House being gone longer than that time and then them doing the same for us," Treat said.

More snow is possible and below-freezing temperatures are forecast through Wednesday. Lawmakers did not give themselves the ability to meet virtually.

Oklahoma legislature
Winter weather

House Panel Advances Bill To Ensure Judges Can't Halt Evictions, Even During Health Emergency

By Feb 10, 2021
Rental Realities

A state House committee approved a bill on Wednesday that would prevent courts from halting evictions, even during a health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 1564 says courts have no discretion to extend terms of a lease. Some supporters, including bill author Rep. Tom Gann (R-Inola), said they’ve talked to landlords with tenants who simply refused to pay because they couldn’t be evicted during a federal moratorium.

State Senate Bill Would Establish Fund To Pay For Costs Stemming From Opioid Epidemic

By Feb 10, 2021
drug free.org

Oklahoma lawmakers took the first step in setting up a fund to pay for ongoing costs of abating Oklahoma’s opioid epidemic.

Senate Bill 610 would establish the Opioid Settlement and Judgement Revolving Fund. Sen. Greg McCortney (R-Ada) had his legislation passed out of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee he chairs on Wednesday. 

Any future awards from lawsuits against companies that made, distributed or marketed the powerful, addictive painkillers would go into it.

House Elections Committee Approves Bill On State Question Recounts, Rejects Several On Voter Access

By Feb 9, 2021
File photo

Updated Feb. 10, 12:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma House Elections and Ethics Committee advanced a bill to require recounts on State Questions in certain situations.