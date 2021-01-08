Oklahoma Medical Groups Criticize Proposed Childhood Vaccine Role

By 1 hour ago
  • File photo of a 2019 Tulsa Health Department flu shot clinic.
    File photo of a 2019 Tulsa Health Department flu shot clinic.
    Facebook / Tulsa Health Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma State Department of Health proposal that will make it easier for parents to opt out of vaccinating their children is being criticized by several state medical experts.

The leaders of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and the Oklahoma Alliance for Health Families, a pro-vaccination group of medical professionals, both urged the public to voice their concerns about the proposed change.

The proposed rule change comes as state health officials are urging Oklahomans to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The proposed rule would permanently eliminate a requirement that parents seeking to exempt their children from vaccines watch an educational video about the benefits of vaccinations. Oklahoma law authorizes parents to opt out of immunizing their children by simply providing a written statement, and a summary of the proposed rule change suggests that requiring parents to watch an informational video is in conflict with that law. The rule had been temporarily suspended last year, and the new proposal would permanently eliminate it.

Jennifer Lepard, chief administrative officer for the state health department, said in a statement that parents or legal guardians seeking a vaccine exemption on behalf of their child are only required to submit a written statement and are not required to first watch an instructional presentation.

“OSDH supports vaccinations and encourages Oklahoma parents and legal guardians to vaccinate their children,” Lepard said. “The agency aims to increase the vaccination rate in Oklahoma by eliminating barriers to vaccination.”

OSMA President Dr. George Monks said eliminating a requirement that parents watch an informative video before opting out, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, “is unconscionable.”

“Covid-19 has shown just how dangerous the spread of a contagious disease can be,” Monks said in a statement. “Myths about vaccines spread on social media almost as fast as the diseases themselves. The Health Department’s process protects kids by providing science-based information about vaccines through local health departments.”

Monks said rampant disinformation about vaccines on social media and elsewhere is responsible for a sharp increase in the number of parents in Oklahoma who are deciding not to vaccinate their children.

Previous attempts by the Oklahoma Legislature to require vaccinations for children in public schools have faced fierce resistance from some conservative lawmakers and groups of parents who believe vaccines are harmful.

 

Tags: 
Vaccines

Related Content

State Wrongly Claims Top Ten Status In Vaccination Administration

By Dec 31, 2020
Tulsa Health Department

In a Wednesday afternoon press release, the state of Oklahoma boasted of being nationally ranked in the top ten for the percent of the state population which had received an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine. “Oklahoma has a plan in place for vaccine distribution, and we are seeing the effective results of this, as we are among the Top 10 states in the nation getting our people vaccinated,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the release.

Health Department Says Area Vaccination Efforts 'Ramping Up'

By Dec 17, 2020
Tulsa Health Department

The Tulsa Health Department said during a virtual press conference Thursday morning that efforts to get nearly 14,000 "tier one" frontline health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 are picking up steam.

"Based on the preliminary numbers that I've received, between the two of us we've administered at least 800 doses in Tulsa County as of yesterday (Wednesday)," said Alicia Etgen, manager of emergency preparedness and response at THD, referring to the department and Saint Francis Health System, the other entity involved in initial vaccine distribution.

Annual 'Don't Bug Me' Campaign Returns As Flu Season Prepares To Overlap With Pandemic

By Sep 29, 2020
City of Tulsa

The annual "Don't Bug Me" flu awareness campaign from the Tulsa Health Department and Hillcrest HealthCare System has returned, as officials stress the importance of preventing the spread of the flu at a time when COVID-19 is already impacting hospital capacity.