Oklahoma Mental Health Commissioner Resigns

The head of the agency overseeing state-funded mental health care in Oklahoma is resigning at the end of the week.

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Terri White is stepping down on Feb. 1. She's lead the department since 2007 and has been there since 2001.

"We appreciate Terri White's leadership in Oklahoma & wish her the best on her next chapter," Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted.

White’s resignation comes roughly a year after legislation granted Stitt power to appoint and dismiss agency heads at five agencies, including ODMHSAS.

"Terri White has been a fierce advocate for mental health services throughout our state. Her passion for her job as commissioner was driven by her compassion for Oklahomans suffering from mental illness. There is little doubt in my mind that the entire state has been positively impacted by Commissioner White’s service," Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin said in a statement.

White will reportedly continue working in the mental health field in Oklahoma, but a news release did not specify what that would entail.

ODMHSAS Deputy Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges will serve as interim commissioner.