Oklahoma Moves Past 4,000 Cases of COVID-19

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 4,044.

No new deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.

Monday's number of new cases was the smallest since Wednesday and the first increase of less than 100 since Thursday.

New infections continue to outpace new recoveries. The state considered 47 additional people to have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 2,682. That puts the number of active cases at 1,362.

The state considers patients to have recovered if they did not die, are not hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since they were diagnosed.

Over the course of the outbreak, 753 people have been hospitalized. There are 236 people hospitalized as of Friday, the last time that number was reported.

In all, 238 Oklahomans have died.

Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties have the most cases, with 841, 639 and 436. Washington County ranks fourth in cases, with 276.

Texas County, a panhandle county of less than 20,000 residents, ranks fifth in reported cases with 236. The Oklahoman reported Monday 116 employees at a Seaboard Foods pork processing plant in Guymon have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to stay open.

Testing figures are not reported on the weekends and will be updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

At Tulsa Church Ravaged By COVID-19, A Return To The Pews

Metro Pentecostal Church in Tulsa has lost several congregants and at least one pastor to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus currently spreading throughout Oklahoma, the country, and the world. One member spent 31 days on a ventilator. The head pastor fought and recovered from the illness.

Still, on Sunday, it became one of the first churches in Tulsa to reopen for in person worship service following Governor Kevin Stitt's orders to allow houses of worship to begin welcoming back congregations.

Oklahoma Capitol To Reopen To Public On Limited Basis

KWGS News File Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Capitol will reopen to the public on a limited basis this week as the Legislature prepares to return and residents began returning to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall said the public can enter the building starting 10 a.m. Monday after being screened and under social distancing and health safety protocols. 

State Sets Goal of Testing 90,000 Oklahomans for COVID-19 by End of May

As plans to reopen Oklahoma move ahead, the state health department announced Thursday it will test 2% of the state’s population — 90,000 people — for COVID-19 by the end of May.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Vans will be used to offer more testing in rural areas and underserved communities, like Sen. George Young’s Oklahoma City district. Young said testing is important with five to 10 people still dying from the illness every day.