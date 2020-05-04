Oklahoma Moves Past 4,000 Cases of COVID-19

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 4,044.

No new deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.

Monday's number of new cases was the smallest since Wednesday and the first increase of less than 100 since Thursday.

New infections continue to outpace new recoveries. The state considered 47 additional people to have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 2,682. That puts the number of active cases at 1,362.

The state considers patients to have recovered if they did not die, are not hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since they were diagnosed.

Over the course of the outbreak, 753 people have been hospitalized. There are 236 people hospitalized as of Friday, the last time that number was reported.

In all, 238 Oklahomans have died.

Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties have the most cases, with 841, 639 and 436. Washington County ranks fourth in cases, with 276.

Texas County, a panhandle county of less than 20,000 residents, ranks fifth in reported cases with 236. The Oklahoman reported Monday 116 employees at a Seaboard Foods pork processing plant in Guymon have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to stay open.

Testing figures are not reported on the weekends and will be updated Tuesday.