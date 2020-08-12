Oklahoma Moves Past 45,000 COVID Cases But Continues to See Slow Decline in New Infections

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 670 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's total to 45,398.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, dropped from 752 to 691, its lowest level in nearly a month. The average hit a peak of 1,093 on Aug. 1. When Oklahoma moved to phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan on June 1, the average was 69 cases.

The state health department reported nine deaths on Wednesday, with none identified in the past 24 hours. Two adults between 50 and 64 years old died; the rest of the deaths were adults 65 or older.

COVID-19 has killed 627 Oklahomans since March 18.

Two Tulsa County residents died, bringing the county's total to 110. Oklahoma County leads the state with 119.

As of Tuesday evening, 519 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, 11 fewer than reported Monday. Of those hospitalized Tuesday, 434 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 216 Oklahomans were in intensive care units, two fewer than the day before.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,842 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state reported 18% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Tuesday.

The state's overall positive test rate remained at 7.1%. Out of 7,842 tests reported on Tuesday, 8% were positive.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.

Note: Localized data and data on recovered patients were not available at the time of publication. This story will be updated with that information when it is available.