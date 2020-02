Six more deaths and 240 additional hospitalizations are the latest numbers as the flu continues to be widespread in Oklahoma. Jamie Dukes with the State Health Department says all the latest deaths are in the older age groups, but all ages have been affected this season. In total, there have been more than 19-hundred flu hospitalizations in the state this season. Tulsa County leads with 496 flu related cases. There have been 36 deaths, nearly all in the age group 50-years and older.