Oklahoma Officials Say They've Secured Drugs to Resume Executions

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Thursday the state has secured a supply of the drugs in its execution protocol.

Hunter could not say where the drugs — midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride — came from under state law that keeps the source of execution drugs confidential.

While the state has been developing a method for execution by nitrogen hypoxia, state law specifies the method is only to be used if officials cannot obtain an adequate supply of the three drugs for lethal injection.

Officials could not immediately say when the 26 death row inmates who have exhausted their appeals will be scheduled for execution.

This is a developing story.