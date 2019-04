Americans lose over $100-billion dollars a year gambling, and Oklahoma has its share of adults with gambling disorders. A new WalletHub study shows the state 5th among the most gambling addicted states, and Analyst Jill Gonzalez says not enough is being done to treat those with problems.

Oklahoma is 1st in casinos per capita and 2nd in gaming machines per capita. Despite being ranked high in the ease of gambling in the state, Oklahoma is still in the top ten of gambling related arrests.