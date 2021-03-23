Oklahoma Opening COVID-19 Vaccination To Anyone 16 Or Older

Starting Monday, Oklahoma is moving to the fourth and final priority group for COVID-19 vaccinations.

"No more screening for eligibility groups. No more need for personal contemplation about whether you are eligible or should get the vaccine. If you’re over 16 and live in Oklahoma, you’re eligible and should get vaccinated," said Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed.

Only Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for ages 16 and up, so parents wanting to vaccinate their older kids will need to find them appointments with that specific vaccine. Reed encourages people to find appointments as soon as possible through the vaccinate.Oklahoma.gov portal, state partner providers, pharmacies or tribal health clinics. You must be registered through the state’s portal before booking an appointment there.

While the announcement is another significant step in the state's COVID-19 response, Reed said it’s not time to relax, as fewer than 600,000 Oklahomans have completed a full vaccination series.

"Let’s continue to mask up in public places and be mindful of the CDC’s recommendations as the remainder of Oklahomans schedule their appointments. Before gathering with friends and family, remember that it takes about 14 days following your final dose for your body to produce an optimal immune response," Reed said.

According to state figures provided Tuesday, nearly 1.1 million Oklahomans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 71% of those 65 or older.