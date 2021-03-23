Oklahoma Opening COVID-19 Vaccination To Anyone 16 Or Older

By 2 hours ago

Credit Oklahoma State Department of Health

Starting Monday, Oklahoma is moving to the fourth and final priority group for COVID-19 vaccinations. 

"No more screening for eligibility groups. No more need for personal contemplation about whether you are eligible or should get the vaccine. If you’re over 16 and live in Oklahoma, you’re eligible and should get vaccinated," said Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed.

Only Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for ages 16 and up, so parents wanting to vaccinate their older kids will need to find them appointments with that specific vaccine. Reed encourages people to find appointments as soon as possible through the vaccinate.Oklahoma.gov portal, state partner providers, pharmacies or tribal health clinics. You must be registered through the state’s portal before booking an appointment there.

While the announcement is another significant step in the state's COVID-19 response, Reed said it’s not time to relax, as fewer than 600,000 Oklahomans have completed a full vaccination series.

"Let’s continue to mask up in public places and be mindful of the CDC’s recommendations as the remainder of Oklahomans schedule their appointments. Before gathering with friends and family, remember that it takes about 14 days following your final dose for your body to produce an optimal immune response," Reed said.

According to state figures provided Tuesday, nearly 1.1 million Oklahomans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 71% of those 65 or older.

Vaccines
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Opens Expo Square COVID Vaccination Clinic To All Oklahoma Adults

By Mar 19, 2021

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health announced Friday any Oklahoman 18 or older is welcome at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tulsa next weekend.

The 4,000-dose, drive-thru clinic will be March 26 and 27 at the fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center. When it was announced earlier this week, eligibility was limited to Native Americans and their non-Native family members and caregivers.

Insurance Commissioner Debunks Online Claims Getting COVID Vaccine Will Affect Life Insurance

By Mar 19, 2021

Social media posts making claims about COVID-19 vaccines affecting life insurance policies have been making the rounds.

They say things like policies are invalidated if you get vaccinated or they won’t pay out if you die within a year of getting vaccinated. Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready has seen some posts and responded to a few himself.

"No, when you get a vaccine — the COVID-19 vaccine — it does not void your life insurance policy, or your health insurance policy for that matter, too," Mulready said.

In Remembrance Ceremony, OU Health Looks Back On One Full Year Of COVID Deaths

By Mar 19, 2021
OU Health

OU Health officials, health care providers, members of the clergy and musicians from the Oklahoma City Philharmonic gathered at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City Thursday night for a ceremony marking one year since the first reported COVID-19 death in the state.

On the hospital campus, a candle was lit for each of the 7,644 Oklahomans reported killed by the virus since March 18, 2020, when 55-year-old Tulsa pastor Merle Dry became Oklahoma's first known fatality of the pandemic.