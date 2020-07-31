Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Resigns Following Threat by Member

Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Steven Bickley resigned this week.

The head of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board resigned this week after being threatened last month by a board member with a grand jury investigation of unspecified criminal activity.

Pardon and parole Executive Director Steven Bickley had asked the board earlier this month to approve an extended leave after board member and retired judge Allen McCall sent him an email accusing him of trying to force an anti-death penalty view on the board. That happened after an exchange about whether the board could consider commutation requests from death-row inmates.

Counsel for the governor and the parole board agreed they could, but McCall wanted Bickley to seek opinion from the attorney general’s office. Bickley did, and Attorney General Mike Hunter's opinion concurred with the other attorneys'.

On Twitter, board member Adam Luck described Bickley’s service as "exemplary" and said the board was "losing a valuable public servant."

Bickley earlier this month said under his tenure, the pardon and parole board has run under budget, heard twice as many cases and been recognized at the state and national levels.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

Parole Board Declines Director's Request for Leave to Ease Friction with Member

By Jul 13, 2020
Serge Melki

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday voted against letting its executive director take leave in a bid to help settle tensions between him and a board member who threatened him with a grand jury investigation.

The vote was 2–2, but the absence of Chair Robert Gilliland went down as a third vote against Executive Director Steven Bickley’s request for a roughly six-week leave.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Denies DA's Request to Disqualify Two Members

By Jun 8, 2020

Updated June 9, 11:45 a.m. to include a statement from District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas. 

In response to a request from the district attorney for Logan and Payne Counties, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said Monday it has no authority to disqualify members from hearing cases over potential conflicts of interest.

Executive Director Steven Bickley said DA Laura Austin Thomas made a blanket request based on Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle’s previous work with organizations that help inmates transition to life outside of prison.

Board Begins Crafting Rules to Handle Death Penalty Commutation Applications

By Jul 13, 2020

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is getting to work on rules for how it will handle commutation applications from inmates sentenced to die.

An attorney general opinion last month confirmed the interpretation of the board’s general counsel that it may consider their requests. Parole board member Kelly Doyle said Monday she’d like to hear from the inmates themselves in the first step of the process, in which the board generally gets a packet on their case.