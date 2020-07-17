Oklahoma Passes 24,000 COVID-19 Cases as New Infections Keep Trending up; 7 More Dead

Credit Food and Drug Administration

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday 699 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 24,140.

Tulsa County had 207 of Friday's new cases, tied for the county's third-largest increase. Its state-leading total is now at 5,997. Oklahoma County is just 19 cases behind. Cleveland County has the third-most cases in the state with 1,630.

Seven deaths were reported Friday. Three happened in the past 24 hours. Two adults between 36 and 49 years old were among the dead. The rest were 65 or older, including two in Tulsa County.

COVID-19 has officially killed 445 Oklahomans. Tulsa County has 83 deaths, most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, continued its nearly two-week climb, hitting another new high of 721 on Friday up from 706 the day before.

Tulsa County's seven-day average ticked up from 157 to 167, a new high. Its previous high was 166 on July 12.

Statewide, hospitalizations were at 604 as of Thursday evening, with 247 in intensive care units. The total number hospitalized was 34 fewer than at the end of Wednesday.

The number of people in the hospital has generally increased since June 1, the day Oklahoma moved to phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan, and the state reported just 17% of adult ICU beds statewide are currently available.

The state has stopped publicly reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

According to the Tulsa Health Department, local hospitalizations continue to decline but are still high, with 104 people hospitalized at last count. Tulsa County hit a high of 116 hospitalizations on July 8 and 9. Local hospitalization numbers are frequently changed based on new information.

Over the course of the pandemic, 2,289 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The state health department reported on Friday 671 additional patients as recovered from COVID-19, raising that total to 18,766. Patients are considered recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. The state has 4,929 active cases.

In Tulsa County, 159 additional patients are considered to have recovered for a total of 4,788, leaving the county with 1,126 active cases, an increase of 46 from Thursday.

Overall, the state's percentage of positive tests rose from 5.6% to 5.7%. More than 10% of 8,398 tests reported at the end of Thursday were positive.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

