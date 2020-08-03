Oklahoma Picks OSU Veterinary Professor as New State Epidemiologist

By 1 minute ago

OSU associated professor of veterinary pathobiology Jared Taylor has been named epidemiology consultant to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Credit OSU

Oklahoma has another new state epidemiologist during the coronavirus pandemic.

OSU veterinary professor Jared Taylor has been tapped as an epidemiology consultant for the State Department of Health.

Interim State Epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe’s contract expired Friday. He was named to the post in late March after former State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed was reassigned.

Taylor was made OSU’s epidemiologist at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and worked with Wendelboe on a presentation to Governor Kevin Stitt in April.

Oklahoma saw nearly 23,000 new coronavirus infections last month, the most in any month so far.

