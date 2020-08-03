Oklahoma Posts Low COVID Case, Recovery, Death Totals to Start the Week

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 377 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 38,602.

Before Monday, the state was seeing an average of nearly 1,100 new cases a day over the past week. Case totals fell from 1,244 on Saturday to 494 on Sunday. The last time the state saw a dramatic decline in new cases, July 23 to 24, more than a dozen labs suddenly started reporting test results from the past month.

Tulsa County had 108 of Monday's cases, bringing its total to 9,156, second most in the state. It is 280 cases behind Oklahoma County.

The state health department reported one death Monday, a Pottawatomie County man 65 or older. COVID-19 has officially killed 551 Oklahomans. Tulsa County leads the state with 101 deaths.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 1,092 to 845. Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 213 to 174.

As of Friday evening, 621 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, 498 of them with confirmed positive tests. Overall, 258 Oklahomans were in intensive care units.

The state reported on Sunday 20% of its adult ICU beds were available. The state has stopped reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

Tulsa County reported 163 residents hospitalized as of Friday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,275 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 345 additional patients as recovered on Friday, bringing the total to 31,165. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,886 active cases of COVID-19.

Tulsa County reported a total of 7,761 patients recovered as of Monday. The county has 1,294 active cases.

The state's overall positive test rate on Friday was 6.7%. Out of 11,507 tests reported Friday, 9.7% were positive.