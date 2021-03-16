Oklahoma Prisons To Reopen Visitation As Vaccine Access Grows

By 25 minutes ago

Credit KWGS News File Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State prison inmates in Oklahoma will again be allowed visitors, more than six months after visitations were suspended due to the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

“Staff and inmate vaccinations offer protection to our facilities and communities and make it possible to resume visitation” starting April 1, according to a statement from DOC director Scott Crow.

Inmate visitation was suspended Sept. 30 in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Visits will be limited to two hours and visitors must follow requirements that include wearing a face mask supplied by the prison, completing a health screening and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.

The department reports 7,341 inmates and 1,034 prison staff have tested positive for the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 433,025 total virus cases statewide and 7,568 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, as the number of cases and deaths have declined during the past two weeks.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell from 719.3 per day on Feb. 28 to 518.7 on Sunday while the average of daily deaths dropped from 39.3 to 23.9 per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Prisons
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Incarcerated Oklahomans Begin Receiving Vaccine, But Advocates Question Priority Structure

By Mar 15, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to arrive at the state's prisons, but some advocates for the incarcerated say the state's rollout for that population is lacking.

COVID Update: New Cases Continue Slow Decline, Hospitalizations Up Slightly

By 6 hours ago
World Health Organization

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 232 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 433,025.

Tulsa County had 34 of Tuesday's cases. Its total now stands at 72,039, second to Oklahoma County. At the time this story was published, the state health department had not updated Oklahoma County's total.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 519 to 513. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. It has remained under 1,000 since Feb. 19.

Bill To End Most Sentence Enhancements Misses Legislative Deadline

By Mar 9, 2021

The top item on criminal justice reform advocates’ agenda has stalled as the Oklahoma legislature passed its first major deadline.

Senate Bill 704 would have greatly limited the practice of lengthening prison sentences because of someone’s previous, nonviolent felony convictions. According to Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, enhancements mean Oklahomans end up serving prison sentences 70% longer than the national average for property crimes and 79% longer for drug crimes. 