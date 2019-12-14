Oklahoma Receives $5.3M in Justice Department Grants for Opioid Crisis Programs

Oklahoma, state, tribal and local entities will receive $5.3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to help communities affected by the opioid crisis.

"Oklahomans are committed to the fight for our families and communities," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. "The opioid crisis must be fought on multiple fronts, including prevention, recovery and enforcement."

The largest chunk of the state's funding, $2 million, is going to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs to help set up a prescription drug monitoring program.

The Comanche Nation will receive almost $750,000, and the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma $500,000 for programs to help young crime victims.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is in line for almost $647,000 for a family drug court program. It will also get $569,000 for adult and veterans drug court and nearly $314,000 in discretionary grants.

The Oklahoma District Attorneys Council will receive $250,000 for a grant program, and the Oklahoma City/County Health Department will get almost $250,000 for a justice and mental health collaboration program.

According to DOJ, more than 130 Americans die from opioid-related overdoses every day.