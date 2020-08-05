Oklahoma Records 2nd-Highest Death Total; Tulsa County Sees 2nd-Highest Number of New COVID Cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 17 new deaths from COVID-19, the second-highest total to date.

One death happened in the past 24 hours. Two were men 50 to 64 years old. The rest were adults 65 or older.

Two Tulsa County women were among the reported deaths, and the county's total increased to 103. Six deaths occurred in Oklahoma County, which leads the state with 107. COVID-19 has officially killed 583 Oklahomans since March 18.

The state health department reported 1,101 new coronavirus infections, raising the total to 40,564. Tulsa County had 324 of those cases, its second-highest increase to date. The county's total now stands at 9,742, second to Oklahoma County's 9,950.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, climbed from 813 to 849. Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 177 to 161 as what is now the county's third-highest daily increase moved out of the range.

As of Tuesday evening, 645 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, 141 than the previous report on Monday evening. The health department attributed Monday's low total to a hospital reporting error.

Of those hospitalized Tuesday, 540 had confirmed positive tests. Overall, 207 Oklahomans were in intensive care units, 25 fewer than reported Monday.

The state reported 21% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Tuesday.

Tulsa County reported 168 residents hospitalized as of Monday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,445 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 1,064 additional patients as recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 33,383. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,598 active cases of COVID-19.

Tulsa County reported a total of 8,225 patients recovered as of Wednesday, an increase of 215 from the day before. The county has 1,414 active cases, 107 more than the day before.

The state's overall positive test rate on Tuesday was 6.9%, up from 6.8% on Monday. Out of 7,133 tests reported Tuesday, 10.7% were positive.