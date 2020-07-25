Oklahoma Reported Coronavirus Cases Surpass 30,000

By 13 minutes ago
  • Facebook / Governor Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has surpassed 30,000 and nearly 500 have now died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Saturday.

There are a reported 965 newly confirmed cases from Friday to bring the total number of reported cases to 30,081 with 12 additional deaths to raise the death toll to 496, according to the health department. The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people have not been tested and some who get infected don’t show symptoms. 

The health department reported 24,053 people have recovered from the virus.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

More Younger Oklahomans Dying Of COVID-19 Raises Concern

By 28 minutes ago
Twitter / @GovStitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of coronavirus response at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center said Friday that an increase in the number of younger Oklahoma residents dying as a result of the virus has become a worry. 

13 More Dead, Tulsa County Slides to 2nd in Cases as Oklahoma Posts Another 918 COVID Infections

By Jul 22, 2020
NIAID-RML

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 918 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 28,065.

The increase is the state's third-highest for a single day, not including a total of 1,714 reported on Tuesday. Nearly half of Tuesday's reported cases were from other days, but state officials said they were stuck in a backlog in their outdated reporting system.

Tulsa County had 209 of Wednesday's reported cases, bringing its total to 6,744. Oklahoma County surpassed Tulsa County and leads the state with 6,762 cases.

Tulsa County Outbreak 'Continuing To Surge' As Officials Hope Mask Mandate Can Slow Or Reverse Trend

By Jul 23, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Tulsa County officials said local coronavirus numbers remain troubling, but they hope the recently adopted mask mandate can slow or reverse the trends.

"Are we plateauing in cases as the governor indicated we might be in Oklahoma? In Tulsa County, we are not -- we are continuing to surge," said Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, in response to a reporter's question.

"We're continuing to see a higher percent of daily positives than we would like. It's telling us the virus is widespread in our community and the prevalence is extremely high," Dart said.