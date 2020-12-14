Oklahoma Reports 4,332 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 More Deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported 4,332 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, and 22 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said the new counts bring the state to a total of 237,668 case of the virus and 2,064 fatalities.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Over the last seven days, more than 16% of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

State health officials are expecting as many as 33,00 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to arrive in Oklahoma this week. Health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and CVS and Walgreens staff who will administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities are set to be among the first inoculated.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Related Content

Oklahoma Revises Vaccine Plan With More Doses Expected

By Dec 11, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma health department has added paramedics, emergency medical technicians and CVS and Walgreens staff who will administer the COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care facilities to those who will receive the vaccine first.

State health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Friday the addition is largely due to the state now expecting to receive more than 166,000 vaccine doses by the end of December, up from an initial estimate of 43,000.

Vice President Pence's Team Says COVID Worse In Oklahoma Than Other 'Heartland' States

By Dec 10, 2020
The White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence continues to issue dire warnings and recommendations to Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. 

Panel Of Oklahoma Experts Discusses Safety, Efficacy Of Coming COVID-19 Vaccines

By Dec 10, 2020
A panel of Oklahoma experts in immunology, epidemiology and infectious disease came together Wednesday to discuss and take questions about coming COVID-19 vaccines in a virtual forum.

"The higher the number as far as getting them into arms the better," said Dr. Jared Taylor, the state epidemiologist at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, on the virtual panel discussion hosted by The Frontier.