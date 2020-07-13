Oklahoma Reports 510 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 1st Child Death

By 5 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials on Monday reported 510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and noted the state’s first death of a child from the disease.

Officials at Fort Sill Army Post in southwest Oklahoma confirmed a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed there tested positive for COVID-19 and died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened,” Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill, said in a statement.

The family members are currently in isolation at their home at Fort Sill, officials said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional two deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 424. The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Oklahoma now stands at 20,745, although the actual number of cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

First Oklahoma Pediatric COVID Death Was 13-Year-Old At Fort Sill: Army

By 10 hours ago
US Army Fort Sill Facebook page

In a statement, the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill announced Sunday that Oklahoma's first confirmed COVID-19 death of a child was the 13-year-old dependent of a service member at the post.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, in the statement.

Following Child's COVID Death, Hofmeister Says Schools Won't Reopen Unless Oklahomans Wear Masks

By 10 hours ago
KWGS News File photo

Following the state's first known coronavirus-related death of a child, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education said Sunday that schools will not be able to reopen unless Oklahomans do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

“Students need to learn. We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take decisive actions now to mitigate spread of the virus," said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a statement.

Tulsa County Could Use CARES Act Funds to Help Schools Acquire PPE

By 14 hours ago
Oklahoma Watch

Some of Tulsa County’s $114 million in federal coronavirus relief funds may go toward getting personal protective equipment to area school districts before students and teachers potentially return to classrooms next month.

"We think that it’s of vital importance to make sure that we’re allowing for them to have to proper equipment they need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 heading into the fall," said Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek.