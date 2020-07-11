Oklahoma Reports 687 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has reported 687 more cases confirmed of the new coronavirus Saturday, the second greatest daily increase since tracking of the outbreak began in March.

The daily count was second only to the record 858 new cases confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 19,779 since tracking began in March. Of those, 15,136 patients have recovered.

177 of the new cases reported Saturday were in Tulsa County.

State health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll for the outbreak to 421. There are 4,222 active cases in the state, according to the state health department.

COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Stitt Says He Remains Opposed To Mask Mandate

By Jul 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Despite rising numbers of confirmed cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday he remains opposed to mandating that residents wear masks.

“I’m going to protect the freedoms in Oklahoma,” said Stitt, who rarely wears a mask in public, even when he’s around groups of people. “I’m not comfortable with mandating masks. It’s not something that I would do.”

'This Is Necessary:' Bynum Announces Mask Requirement

By Jul 10, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Mayor G.T.

Seventeen Tulsa Firefighters Positive For COVID-19: TFD Chief

By Jul 9, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said at a Wednesday press conference that 17 members of the Tulsa Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are not immune to the effects of this increase in cases in the city," Baker said. "We're a very high-contact population of workers."

Baker said the 17 firefighters who tested positive are under quarantine, as are an additional 51 who were potentially exposed to the virus. None have so far required hospitalization and many are asymptomatic, he said.