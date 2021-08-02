Oklahoma Republican Party Doubles Down On COVID Vaccine Policy-Holocaust Comparison

By 1 hour ago
  • Oklahoma Republican Party Chair John Bennett doubles down on comparing COVID-19 vaccine requirements to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust in a video posted to the party's Facebook page on Sunday.
    Oklahoma Republican Party

The Oklahoma Republican Party is refusing to back down from an offensive Facebook post made Friday in which they compared private employers requiring their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

The Friday post, which suggested unvaccinated Americans are being treated the same as the Jews murdered during the Holocaust, drew rebukes from Jewish groups and some Republicans, but party officials not only left it online but attempted to use it to raise funds.

"This form of appropriation by the Oklahoma Republican Party is hugely inappropriate and offensive," the Jewish Federation of Tulsa said in a statement. "Using this symbol trivializes the six million Jews slaughtered in the Holocaust.  It is simply wrong to compare the plight of the Jews during the Holocaust to that of anti-vaxxers.  Those interested in pushing their social or political agenda about the pandemic should be able to find another way without trivializing the memory of the six million Jews that were murdered and the survivors of the Holocaust."

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, party chair John Bennett dug in.

"This is totalitarian, and if we don't do something now, it's going to end in the same exact result as we saw when nobody stood up when the Jews were told they had to wear that star," Bennett said.

Bennett, who has a history of bigoted remarks and once suggested Hillary Clinton should be executed, was chosen to be party chair by his fellow Republicans in an election this year.

This is not the first time this year Oklahoma Republicans have used Holocaust imagery to oppose public health measures related to the pandemic. In January, Lori Gracey gave a presentation before the Broken Arrow City Council which used images of Holocaust victims' corpses to attempt to make a point against mandatory mask policies. She was later named to a leadership position in the Tulsa County GOP.

City Of Broken Arrow Declines To Condemn Use Of Holocaust Imagery At Council Meeting

By Jan 25, 2021
Livestream / Broken Arrow City Council

The city of Broken Arrow is declining to condemn a video presentation given during public comment at their Tuesday council meeting which linked the wearing of masks to prevent COVID-19 with the Holocaust. 

Oklahoma Democrats, Council On American Islamic Relations Denounce State GOP Pick For Chair

By Apr 12, 2021

The Oklahoma Democratic Party and state chapter of a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group strongly disapprove of the Oklahoma Republican Party’s new leader.

Anti-Islamic Ex-Lawmaker Named Oklahoma GOP Chairman

By Associated Press Apr 12, 2021
State of Oklahoma-File photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former state representative with a reputation for anti-Islamic rhetoric has been elected as chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

Former state Rep. John Bennett won a first-ballot victory at the party convention Saturday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, vice chairman Shane Jemison said Sunday.