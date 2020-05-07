Oklahoma Republicans Reinstate Absentee Ballot Notarization Requirement

By 3 hours ago

Credit Reddit user trip4osu

On Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a requirement that absentee ballots be notarized.

Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill reinstating it.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 210 earlier in the day on a party-line vote. It enshrines the notarization requirement in state law.

The supreme court ruled a declaration under penalty of perjury is sufficient for absentee ballots because they are not among the documents Oklahoma statutes say must be notarized.

"Make no mistake. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday legislated from the bench. There is absolutely — unequivocal, that’s what they did," said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, SB210's Senate author.

SB210 lets voters attach a photocopy of their state ID or voter registration card to an absentee ballot in place of a notary’s seal, but only during the COVID-19 health emergency.

Sen. Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) said that provision assumes people have a printer at home. She said a State Department of Education survey found roughly one in three students doesn't even have a computer at home.

"That’s not consistent and that’s not even or fair. For many, it would involve cost, it would involve risk and exposing themselves to other individuals by having to go to a print shop or a copy shop or an office store," Kirt said.

Several Republicans said the bill was requested by State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, who said it would be "absurd" not to require the verification for absentee ballots.

Oklahoma is one of three states that require a notarized absentee ballot. The other two are Missouri and Mississippi.

Tags: 
Voting Issues
Oklahoma legislature
Oklahoma Supreme Court

Related Content

Oklahoma House Advances Bill to Reinstitute Notarization Requirement for Absentee Ballots

By May 6, 2020
File photo

Two days after the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a requirement that absentee ballots be notarized, House Republicans pushed through a bill to reinstitute it.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Notarization Requirement for Absentee Ballots

By May 4, 2020
Stuart Ostler / Oklahoma Capitol

In a 6–3 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Monday Oklahomans can cast their absentee ballots with just a signed affidavit.

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two individual women sued the state election board secretary, asking the court to throw out a requirement absentee ballots be notarized. They said it could hurt voter turnout in elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Election Board Secretary Declares Election Emergency So April Contests Can be Rescheduled

By Mar 18, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax declared an election emergency Wednesday for local elections being held in 74 counties on April 7.

The election emergency declaration will require county election boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date.

Regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled to June 30, the next available election date and the date of the state primary election.