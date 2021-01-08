Oklahoma Revenue Down 3.8% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By 3 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma revenue collections for the calendar year 2020 declined by 3.8% as the coronavirus pandemic swept the state, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Friday.

The state collected nearly $13.2 billion in taxes and fees for the year, $520.9 million less than the previous year.

“The state’s economy declined in 2020,” McDaniel said in a statement. “Hopefully, we will see improvement in the months ahead as the (coronavirus) vaccine becomes widely available.”

December collections of $1.16 billion were 0.4% below December 2019, an improvement from the 2% decline in year-to-year numbers reported in November, the treasurer reported.

Tax collections on hard-hit oil and gas production for the year fell the most, down $396.3 million, or 38.6%, to a total of $630.1 million.

The state health department reported 320,586 total virus cases and 2,703 deaths Friday, including a one-day record increase of 5,232 cases and 31 more deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma has risen from 3,478.43 per day on Dec. 24 to 3,488.29, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The data ranks Oklahoma seventh in the nation in new cases per capita with 1,072.7 per 100,000, down from 1,096.5 per 100,000 and the fourth-highest rate in the nation reported Monday.

Tags: 
Oklahoma State Budget
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Total Spending Authority up from Current Year in 1st FY2022 Budget Estimate

By Dec 18, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Updated Dec. 22, 6 a.m. to clarify no revenue was certified at the board's meeting. All numbers are estimates.  

Oklahoma's fiscal year 2022 budget seems a little less bleak in officials' first look at the numbers.

The Oklahoma State Board of Equalization’s earliest budget estimate projects $6.2 billion in revenue that can be appropriated next fiscal year.

Municipal Advocate Warns Sales Tax Exemptions Hurting Local Budgets During Pandemic

By Oct 19, 2020
File photo

Facing a difficult economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the group representing Oklahoma’s city governments told state lawmakers during an interim study at the state capitol last week that they’re struggling with dozens of sales tax exemptions.

Mike Fina, executive director of the Oklahoma Municipal League, said those exemptions cost a total of $8.3 billion in sales tax funding. Fina said that not only constrains city budgets, but it also holds up policies many would like to see, like making groceries exempt from sales tax. 

State Health Department Asks For Patience With COVID Vaccine Portal

By 8 minutes ago
Mike Simons / Tulsa World pool photo

More than a quarter million Oklahomans have registered through the COVID vaccine portal since Wednesday, according to the state health department.

At the end of Friday, the health department said the total number of people registered was 271,133.

The health department said any known issues — like people being unable to schedule appointments in Tulsa County or being told they're not eligible when they are — have been resolved. But there is frustration among Oklahomans.