Oklahoma School Report Cards Suspended for 2020-2021 School Year

By 50 seconds ago

There will be no Oklahoma School report cards for the current year.

The State Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to suspend them for one year because of upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. State testing factors heavily into the A–F report cards and is set to go on, but all of the data that goes into them will somehow be affected.

Deputy Superintendent of Assessment and Accountability Maria Harris told the board, for example, students didn’t test last year because of a federal waiver. Now, there’s no way to measure academic growth over the past year.

"Well, what makes that tool so useful is where it is consistent over time and it is reliable and the calculations and the completeness of the data that we have. And we are just not going to have the same level of data collected to be able to report," Harris said.

Board member Carlisha Williams Bradley said the situation is similar to when the state changed school accountability systems starting in the 2017 school year.

"We had to set a new baseline, and unfortunately a pandemic has allowed for us to have to set another baseline to have valid data to truly compare what’s happening form year to year," Williams Bradley said.

Other indicators that factor into school report cards, like absenteeism, will also have data affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school report cards would return in fall 2022.

Tags: 
Oklahoma State Board of Education
oklahoma schools
oklahoma state department of education

Related Content

Stitt Rescinds Anti-Masker's Appointment to Board of Education

By Dec 7, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday rescinded his appointment to the State Board of Education of an Enid woman who led an anti-mask crusade in the northwest Oklahoma City.

Stitt said in a statement he rescinded the appointment of Melissa Crabtree at her request.

“I was extremely disappointed to see how many were so quick to judge her without taking the time to personally speak to her,” Stitt said.

Stitt Replaces Education Board Member He Appointed with Mask Opponent

By Dec 4, 2020
Robby Korth / StateImpact Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt quietly removed and replaced State Board of Education member Kurt Bollenbach of Kingfisher and replaced him with an anti-mask activist from Enid this week.

Melissa Crabtree has been an outspoken critic of masking in Enid. Bollenbach was one of three board members to vote in favor of a mask mandate in Oklahoma schools.

Stitt – who has repeatedly said he won’t implement a statewide mask mandate – has said when making political appointments to various boards he hopes people will do what he wants.

Oklahoma State Testing Window for Current School Year Extended 3 Weeks

By Nov 12, 2020
Needpix

Oklahoma’s state testing window for the current school year will start two weeks sooner and end one week later than originally planned.

The State Board of Education on Thursday approved changing the initially planned window of April 20 through May 17. Math, English language and science assessments in grades three through eight can now be started any time between April 6 and May 24.