Oklahoma Seeks 2nd Emergency Declaration Due To Winter Storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday he is seeking a second federal emergency disaster declaration as a result of a winter storm the dropped snow and ice on the state and resulted in subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt said he is asking President Joe Biden for a declaration for federal aid for homeowners, renters and business owners in all 77 of the state’s counties.

The president previously approved Stitt’s request for an emergency declaration that will provide financial assistance to cities, counties and tribes for the costs of emergency measures responding to a storm that was part of any icy blast across the Deep South, including providing shelter for displaced residents.

“I appreciate President Biden’s initial actions and urge him to act quickly to approve this request as well,” Stitt said in a statement.