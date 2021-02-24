Oklahoma Seeks 2nd Emergency Declaration Due To Winter Storm

By 35 minutes ago
  • In a photo posted by his office to social media, Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks by phone with White House Homeland Security Adviser Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall on Feb. 15.
    In a photo posted by his office to social media, Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks by phone with White House Homeland Security Adviser Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall on Feb. 15.
    Gov. Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday he is seeking a second federal emergency disaster declaration as a result of a winter storm the dropped snow and ice on the state and resulted in subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt said he is asking President Joe Biden for a declaration for federal aid for homeowners, renters and business owners in all 77 of the state’s counties.

The president previously approved Stitt’s request for an emergency declaration that will provide financial assistance to cities, counties and tribes for the costs of emergency measures responding to a storm that was part of any icy blast across the Deep South, including providing shelter for displaced residents.

“I appreciate President Biden’s initial actions and urge him to act quickly to approve this request as well,” Stitt said in a statement.

Tags: 
Winter weather
Governor Stitt
Joe Biden

Related Content

Stitt Requests, White House Approves Federal Disaster Declaration For Weather Recovery

By & Feb 18, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt

This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. to reflect that the White House has approved Gov. Stitt's disaster declaration request.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

State Asking Residents, Governments To Report Storm-Related Damage For Federal Aid Request

By 22 hours ago
City of Tulsa

State officials are asking Oklahomans and county, municipal and tribal governments to report damages caused and costs incurred during the recent winter weather emergency to support requests for further federal aid.

'Vast Majority' Of Oklahomans Won't See Huge Energy Bill After Storms But Officials To Look At Issue

By Feb 22, 2021
File photo

Updated Feb. 23, 11:50 a.m. to clarify only unregulated gas utilities may not spread out increased costs.  

State officials said Monday most Oklahomans will not see utility bills in the thousands of dollars after last week’s historic winter storms that plunged the state into subzero temperatures and strained the regional power grid.