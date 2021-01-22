Oklahoma Senate Leader Files Bill To Reinstate Virtual Meetings

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat

The top-ranking member of the Oklahoma Senate has filed legislation that would allow public bodies to resume virtual meetings.

President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s Senate Bill 1031 would reinstate provisions of the Open Meeting Act that expired in November, leaving them in place until the governor’s pandemic emergency declaration expires.

Treat (R-Oklahoma City) said he’d like the legislature to fast-track the bill.

"At the time, in-person gatherings were limited to very few people but we knew public bodies had to meet to conduct business. That’s why the legislature worked together to implement temporary exemptions to the Open Meeting laws to allow public bodies to meet virtually. The need remains for public bodies to continue to be able to meet virtually," Treat said in a news release announcing the legislation.

The City of Tulsa has held as few public meetings as possible since the virtual meetings provision expired. Some public bodies have experimented with having a quorum in a physical location and other members participating via videoconferencing.

Treat also filed Senate Bill 1032, which would let public bodies switch to virtual meetings when the governor issues an emergency declaration, as well as require all public meetings at a physical location to include a livestream for people to watch unless technical or logistical issues prevent it.

Oklahoma legislature
Greg Treat
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Oklahoma House, Senate Leaders Express Willingness to 'Modernize' Open Meeting Act

By Dec 9, 2020

Oklahoma’s top state House and Senate Republicans said changes to the Open Meeting Act should be on the agenda for the upcoming session.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City) and House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) spoke about the law's virtual meetings provision on Wednesday during and Oklahoma State Chamber public affairs forum.

Doctor: Keeping Legislative Session From 'Superspreading' A Question Of Lawmaker Behavior

By Jan 19, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

With the start of the new legislative session less than two weeks away and COVID-19 trends still troubling, the state Capitol could be the site of a prolonged "superspreader" event, according to one public health figure.

"Well, it depends on how the legislators behave, right?" said Dr. Jean Hausheer, leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's COVID-19 Task Force, at a virtual press conference Tuesday. 

Top Leaders Re-Elected, House Republicans Kill COVID Rules On Organizational Day

By Jan 5, 2021
Oklahoma House GOP

Oklahoma lawmakers met Tuesday for a constitutionally required organizational day ahead of the session’s official start Feb. 1.

Ahead of a joint meeting, the House and Senate met separately to elect leaders. Atoka Republican Charles McCall was easily elected to another term as Speaker of the House. Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) nominated McCall, noting he led the chamber through up and down budget years, legislative turnover, and the pandemic.