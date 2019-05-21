Oklahoma Senate Sends State Budget Deal to Governor

The Oklahoma Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that appropriates $8.1 billion to various state agencies for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The general appropriations bill approved on a 37–11 vote now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

Lawmakers had nearly $600 million in surplus revenue to spend this year and opted to put about $200 million of that into savings, a priority for Stitt.

Sen. Roger Thompson said the savings-forward approach is the way to go.

"We decried whenever we had to cut education and the other agencies because we had not prepared for it. And now, under the leadership of our governor, we shall be prepared the next time that it comes along, and those cuts will not be made," Thompson said.

The bill funds an average teacher pay hike of $1,220 for most public school teachers, another of Stitt's goals.

Democrats criticized the plan for huge boosts in spending for the governor and legislature and not doing enough for Oklahoma's working poor.

All nine Senate Democrats voted against the budget. Sen. Julia Kirt said she has concerns about government modernization spending plans, like $15 million for digital transformation with no guidelines on what that will entail.

"I’m concerned that we’re setting our priorities wrong by emphasizing things like our internal management before we’re prioritizing things like restoring the Earned Income Tax Credit, restoring health services that have been cut, restoring our education funds that have been cut," Kirt said.

Sen. Mary Boren said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister asked for $400 million in new education funding, but lawmakers are only giving her half of that.

"And it should take a high priority and only with the strictest of scrutiny should we back off and not fully fund what the state superintendent of public instruction has asked for," Boren said.