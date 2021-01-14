Oklahoma Sends National Guard Troops To Biden's Inauguration

By 5 hours ago

Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers stand guard Monday in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from multiple states have traveled to Washington to support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th presidential inauguration.
Credit Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr / National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — About 400 Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and airmen are expected to head to Washington, D.C. this week to assist with security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Oklahoma guard officials announced in a press release that the guardsmen will join soldiers and airmen from 43 states to assist local law enforcement with crowd management, traffic control and logistical and medical support.

“When people see the National Guard, they know we are there to help,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said in a statement.

The FBI has warned of armed rallies in Washington and at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has said they plan to increase security at the state Capitol over the weekend, but Gov. Kevin Stitt has not activated the Oklahoma National Guard to assist with that effort.

The Oklahoma guardsmen are expected to be stationed in Washington for seven to 10 days.

2020 Election
Oklahoma National guard

Lankford Takes No Responsibility For Attack; Not Ruling Out Voting For Trump Impeachment

By Jan 13, 2021
C-SPAN

[Click here to hear and read the transcript of the full, unedited 21 minute interview with Public Radio Tulsa and Sen. Lankford.]

Sheriff, Mayors Among Oklahomans In Washington On Day Of Insurrection

By Jan 11, 2021
Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association

At least one sheriff and two mayors were among the Oklahomans present in Washington, D.C., Wednesday for a protest against the rightful results of the 2020 presidential election on the day a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and left five people dead.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said at a Friday press conference that he marched to the Capitol but did not participate in nor witness violence.

Feds Vow To 'Fully Prosecute' Oklahomans Who Traveled To D.C. With Intent To Attack Capitol

By Jan 7, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Oklahoma's three top federal prosecutors said Thursday they stand ready to prosecute any individuals who may have traveled from their jurisdictions to Washington, D.C., with intent to participate in the siege on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. 