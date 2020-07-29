Oklahoma Sets New High in COVID Hospitalizations as Total Cases Near 35,000

Oklahoma reached a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations at the end of the day Tuesday, and the State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 848 new cases of the illness.

A report released Tuesday night showed 663 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 67 from Monday and a total that surpassed the previous high of 638 set July 15.

Of those hospitalized Tuesday, 228 were in intensive care units, 21 more than on Monday. Over the course of the pandemic, 3,041 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The 848 new cases reported Wednesday push Oklahoma's total to 34,623. Tulsa County had 142 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 8,319, second to Oklahoma County's 8,444.

The state health department reported 14 deaths on Wednesday, the most since late April. None happened in the past 24 hours. Five deaths were adults 50 to 64 years old, and the rest were adults 65 or older. COVID-19 has officially killed 523 Oklahomans.

One death happened in Tulsa County, which now has 94 deaths, tied with Oklahoma County for most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell for a second day in a row afte reaching an all-time high on Monday, dropping from 947 to 937. Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 232 to 235, the third straight day with a new high. Tulsa County's current seven-day average is more than double what it was at the start of the month.

The state reported 21% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Tuesday. The state has stopped reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

The state health department reported 1,023 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,386. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,714 active cases of COVID-19.

Tulsa County had 206 additional residents reported as recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 6,870, leaving the county with 1,355 active cases, a decrease of 65.

Overall, the state's positive test rate held steady at 6.5%. Out of 17,925 tests reported Monday evening, 7.7% were positive.