Oklahoma Shoots Past 35,000 COVID Cases; Tulsa County Sets New High in 7-Day Average

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 1,117 new cases of COVID-19, the third-highest increase over the course of the pandemic.

Oklahoma now has a total of 35,740 confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tulsa County had 319 of Thursday's new cases according to data on the state health department's dashboard, its second-highest increase to date. The county now has 8,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19, just 33 fewer than Oklahoma County, which leads the state.

The Tulsa Health Department's dashboard on Thursday showed 316 new cases for a total of 8,333. KWGS has asked the state health department about the discrepancy.

The state health department reported 13 deaths on Thursday, noting none happened in the past 24 hours. All were adults 65 or older. Since March 18, 536 Oklahomans are known to have died from COVID-19.

Four Tulsa County residents were among the deaths reported Thursday. Tulsa County leads the state with 98 deaths.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, shot up after two days of declines from a record high. It rose from 937 to 991.

Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 225 to a new high of 254. It was the fourth time in the past seven days Tulsa County set a new high in its seven-day average. The county broke 200 for the first time on Sunday.

As of Wednesday evening, 647 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 244 in intensive care units. The state's all-time high was 663 hospitalized on Tuesday.

The state reported 21% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Wednesday. The state has stopped reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

Tulsa County reported a new high in hospitalizations on Monday, 183. The last reported total was 181 on Tuesday. The number of Tulsa County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has steadily climbed since June 5, when it was 18 people.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,104 Oklahomans have been hospitalized.

The state health department reported 1,025 additional patients as recovered on Thursday, bringing the total to 28,411. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,793 active cases of COVID-19.

Tulsa County had 257 additional residents reported as recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 7,127, leaving the county with 1,411 active cases, an increase of 56.

Overall, the state's positive test rose from 6.5% to 6.6% from Tuesday to Wednesday. Out of 8,431 tests reported Wednesday evening, 12.1% were positive.