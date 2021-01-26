Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Against Stitt In 2nd Gaming Compact Lawsuit

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against Gov. Kevin Stitt in another gaming compact lawsuit brought by the state’s top Republican lawmakers.

The court issued a ruling finding Stitt did not have authority to strike agreements offering sports betting and other new provisions with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town in July without legislative approval.

"As we have consistently maintained, the renewed model gaming compact crafted more than 15 years ago is the only valid electronic gaming compact between the state and any Oklahoma tribal nation," Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan said in a statement on the ruling.

The court in July issued the same ruling in a lawsuit challenging Stitt’s new compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe, and denied the governor’s request for a rehearing in October.

Both lawsuits were brought by state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City) and House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka).