Oklahoma Surpasses 4,400 Known Cases of COVID-19, 6 More Deaths Reported

By 1 hour ago

Credit Department of Defense

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday 94 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 4,424.

Six additional deaths were also reported, with two in the past day. Two were between 50 and 64 years old, and the rest were 65 or older. The illness has now killed 266 Oklahomans and hospitalized 815, with 228 currently hospitalized.

Oklahoma County leads the state with 905 cases and 41 deaths. Tulsa County has had 684 cases and 36 deaths, and Cleveland County has had 453 cases and 32 deaths.

Texas County, with a population of less than 20,000 people, now has the fourth-highest number of total cases, 343. It's the location of a Seaboard Foods pork processing facility with an outbreak of COVID-19. Earlier this week, state officials said there were at least 151 workers who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of new cases exceeded the number of people who recoverd from the illness in the past day. The health department considers 3,064 people to have recovered, leaving Oklahoma with 1,360 active cases of COVID-19.

Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since they were diagnosed.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Oklahoma Revenue Collections Fall $502.5M Due to Coronavirus

By 1 hour ago
Office of the State Treasurer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Oklahoma fell by half a billion dollars in April from a year ago as an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic swept the state, Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Thursday.

Gross receipts fell $502.5 million to just under $1.1 billion, down 31.8% from April 2019, McDaniel said.

Income tax collections fell by 50.5% to $405.8 million. McDaniel noted that the filing deadline for income taxes was postponed from April 15 until July 15 because of the pandemic.

Sheriff: COVID-19 Testing to Start at Tulsa County Jail Next Week

By May 6, 2020
KWGS File Photo

While COVID-19 is spreading in jails, Sheriff Vic Regalado said Wednesday the Tulsa County Jail remains without a confirmed case.

Regalado said his office will start testing all existing and incoming inmates next week.

"The COVID testing will consist of nasal as well as saliva tests, and I hope that gives us an insight, especially as it concerns asymptomatic inmates," Regalado said.

State Responding to COVID-19 Outbreak at Guymon Pork Processing Facility

By May 6, 2020

The number of workers workers at a pork processing plant in Guymon testing positive for the coronavirus is up to at least 151, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said the state is helping the situation at the Seaboard Foods plant by sending health department contact tracers and offering housing at a public college about 20 minutes away in Goodwell.