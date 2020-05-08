Oklahoma Surpasses 4,400 Known Cases of COVID-19, 6 More Deaths Reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday 94 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 4,424.

Six additional deaths were also reported, with two in the past day. Two were between 50 and 64 years old, and the rest were 65 or older. The illness has now killed 266 Oklahomans and hospitalized 815, with 228 currently hospitalized.

Oklahoma County leads the state with 905 cases and 41 deaths. Tulsa County has had 684 cases and 36 deaths, and Cleveland County has had 453 cases and 32 deaths.

Texas County, with a population of less than 20,000 people, now has the fourth-highest number of total cases, 343. It's the location of a Seaboard Foods pork processing facility with an outbreak of COVID-19. Earlier this week, state officials said there were at least 151 workers who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of new cases exceeded the number of people who recoverd from the illness in the past day. The health department considers 3,064 people to have recovered, leaving Oklahoma with 1,360 active cases of COVID-19.

Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since they were diagnosed.